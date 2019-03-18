Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny with a few sprinkles Monday

EMBED <>More Videos

Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly sunny with a few sprinkles at times Monday. Temps in mid-40s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.



Here's your 7-day weather forecast.



Monday: Partly sunny with a few sprinkles. High: 44, Low: 28

Tuesday: Slightly warmer. 48, Low: 34

Wednesday: Light rain mainly south. High: 52, Low: 32

Thursday: Nice. High: 53, Low: 33

Friday: Cooler lakeside. High: 51, Low: 32

Saturday Some clouds late. High: 60, Low: 39

Sunday: Few showers. High: 57, Low: 41



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
