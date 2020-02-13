Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny with evening showers Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly sunny with spotty afternoon showers and isolated evening storms Monday. Highs in the highs 60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Sunny, rain at night. High: 64, Low: 37

Tuesday: Sunny, mild and quiet. High: 49, Low: 36

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 65, Low: 42

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with few showers. High: 60, Low: 44

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers at times. High: 56, Low: 38

Saturday: Some clouds, morning sprinkles. High: 50, Low: 34

Sunday: Chilly. High: 52, Low: 36



