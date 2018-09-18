Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny with isolated showers

Partly sunny with isolated rain and highs in the 80s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with ourPartly sunny with isolated showers. High: 82, Low: 65Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms. High: 82, Low: 70Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Overnight rain possible. High: 92, Low: 70Mostly cloudy with morning showers. High: 75, Low: 57Mostly sunny for the first day of fall. High: 70, Low: 65Mostly sunny with rain to the south. High: 74, Low: 55Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 76, Low: 62