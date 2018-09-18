WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny with isolated showers

Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Partly sunny with isolated rain and highs in the 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with isolated showers. High: 82, Low: 65

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms. High: 82, Low: 70

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Overnight rain possible. High: 92, Low: 70

Friday: Mostly cloudy with morning showers. High: 75, Low: 57

Saturday: Mostly sunny for the first day of fall. High: 70, Low: 65

Sunday: Mostly sunny with rain to the south. High: 74, Low: 55

Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 76, Low: 62

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
