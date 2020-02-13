Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny with stray showers Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly sunny with stray showers Friday. Highs around 70.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Stray showers. High: 71, Low: 57

Saturday: Partly cloudy, chance of evening storms. High: 77, Low: 65

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, humid, isolated storms. High: 85, Low: 69

Monday: Humid, scattered storms. High: 79, Low: 65

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 79, Low: 65

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, scattered storms. High: 79, Low: 64

Thursday: Partly cloudy, isolated storms. High: 82, Low: 67


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bars, restaurants can reopen outdoor dining in Phase 3 of reopening, Pritzker says
Why the pandemic is deepening a racial divide in Chicago area communities
Thousands of citations issued to Chicago businesses violating stay-at-home order
Evanston scholar who fled war-torn Syria dies of COVID-19
Chicago restaurants won't be ready for outdoor dining by May 29: mayor
Man who filmed Ahmaud Arbery shooting arrested on felony murder charge
Restore Illinois: 5-phase reopening plan by Gov. Pritzker splits IL into 4 regions
Show More
Here's what summer camp in Chicago could look like this year
Nurse leaves home, joins fight at epicenter of an outbreak
Pedestrian killed in Wheeling crash ID'd as Chicago man
Loughlin to plead guilty in college scam; Will serve prison time
Bus driver is 6th CTA employee to die from COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News