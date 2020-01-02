Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, warmer Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and warmer Thursday. Highs in the upper 40s, close to 50.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy, mild. High: 48, Low: 33

Friday: Overcast with drizzle at times. High: 39, Low: 28

Saturday: Overcast, scattered snow showers. High: 32, Low: 27

Sunday: Partly sunny, flurries late. High: 40, Low: 27

Monday: Mostly sunny, quiet. High: 40, Low: 24

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, flurries. High: 29, Low: 17

Wednesday: Partly sunny and cold. High: 25, Low: 19



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
