CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and warmer Thursday. Highs in the upper 40s, close to 50.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy, mild. High: 48, Low: 33
Friday: Overcast with drizzle at times. High: 39, Low: 28
Saturday: Overcast, scattered snow showers. High: 32, Low: 27
Sunday: Partly sunny, flurries late. High: 40, Low: 27
Monday: Mostly sunny, quiet. High: 40, Low: 24
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, flurries. High: 29, Low: 17
Wednesday: Partly sunny and cold. High: 25, Low: 19
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, warmer Thursday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
2 children dead in incident at South Shore high-rise; man says daughter jumped with boy from 11th floor