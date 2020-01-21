Chicago AccuWeather: Overcast and still windy Tuesday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday night, and still windy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny but clouds increase. High: 37, Low: 29
Thursday: Cloudy with 1 to 2 inches of wet snow. High: 36, Low: 30
Friday: Heavier snow/rain mix. High: 35, Low: 33
Saturday: Overcast with snow and rain. High: 35, Low: 32
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, rain/snow mix ends. High: 36, Low: 24
Monday: Partly cloudy, quiet. High: 33, Low: 25
Tuesday: Sunny and milder. High: 38, Low: 33
