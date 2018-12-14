WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly to mostly sunny Saturday, cooler by the lake

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Partly to mostly sunny Saturday. Highs in the mid-40s but cooler by the lake.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cooler by the lake. High: 44, Low: 29

Sunday: Sunny and mild. High: 48, Low: 27

Monday: Partly cloudy and cooler. High: 39, Low: 24
Tuesday: Becoming cloudier through the day. High: 44, Low: 29

Wednesday: Cloudy. High: 45, Low: 34

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain turning into snow. High: 40, Low: 27

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow early. High: 35, Low: 24


