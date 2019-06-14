Chicago AccuWeather: Partly to mostly sunny, windy Friday afternoon

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly to mostly sunny, windy Friday afternoon with highs in the mid- to upper-70s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Windy and warm. High: 77, Low: 62A few showers and storms. High: 74, Low: 62A few showers early. High: 73, Low: 57: Sunny and cool. High: 74, Low: 55: Sunny and nice. High: 76, Low: 56: Sunny and warm. High: 77, Low: 60: Isolated storms. High: 80, Low: 62