Chicago AccuWeather: Partly to mostly sunny, windy Friday afternoon

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly to mostly sunny, windy Friday afternoon with highs in the mid- to upper-70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Windy and warm. High: 77, Low: 62

Saturday: A few showers and storms. High: 74, Low: 62

Sunday A few showers early. High: 73, Low: 57

Monday: Sunny and cool. High: 74, Low: 55

Tuesday: Sunny and nice. High: 76, Low: 56

Wednesday: Sunny and warm. High: 77, Low: 60

Thursday: Isolated storms. High: 80, Low: 62



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
