Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Patchy fog, chilly Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Patchy fog and cloudy Tuesday. Highs in the mid 40s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.



Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Patchy fog and chilly. High: 46, Low: 35

Wednesday: Scattered showers late. High: 58, Low: 46

Thursday: Some rain. High: 49, Low: 39

Friday: Rain likely. High: 44, Low: 44

Saturday: Showers and storms. High: 53, Low: 39

Sunday: Wintry mix early. High: 39, Low: 32

Monday: Warmer. High: 53, Low: 38



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pritzker pushes for more PPE during COVID-19 pandemic; IL coronavirus cases at 1,285
Tips for renters, homeowners worried about making payments
What to know about Illinois' 1,285 COVID-19 cases
Lupus patients face severe medication shortage after Trump touts drug for coronavirus
Coronavirus scam robocall targets fears about stock market, economy
Fight for postal workers and bus drivers to be recognized as 'first responders'
Dollars vs. deaths: sickening choice created by coronavirus
Show More
City rents vacant hotel rooms for coronavirus patients, vulnerable people during pandemic
Tensions rise as $2 trillion virus aid stalls in Washington
Indiana governor issues stay-at-home order
New rules deny birth partners at some NYC hospitals during COVID-19 crisis
Cook County Jail reports first positive coronavirus tests
More TOP STORIES News