Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Patchy fog, drizzle Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Patchy fog with drizzle Monday and falling temperatures. Highs in the upper 40s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Patchy fog with drizzle. High: 49, Low: 20

Tuesday: Cold, clearing. High: 27, Low: 13

Wednesday: Flurries early, cold. High: 22, Low: 14

Thursday: Not as cold: 38, Low: 32

Friday: Thin overcast. High: 42, Low: 34

Saturday: Light rain. High: 43, Low: 31

Sunday: Light snow late. High: 36, Low: 29



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago-born rapper Juice WRLD dies at age 21 after medical episode
Police search for suspect in deadly Maywood hit-and-run
38 vehicles set on fire in multiple arsons on South, Far South Side: officials
At least 5 dead, many missing after New Zealand volcano erupts
Retired priest charged in fatal Orland Park hit-and-run that killed teacher
2 arrested after armed carjacking leads to crash on Northwest Side
Fire engulfs business building in west suburb, fire officials say
Show More
'Benson,' 'Star Trek' actor René Auberjonois dies at 79
Santa For A Day helps fulfill wishes for Chicago children in need
Illinois lawmakers protest Trump administration's new food stamps rule
Chicago leaders want public input in search for new CPD superintendent
Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch puppeteer from 'Sesame Street' dies
More TOP STORIES News