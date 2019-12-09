Chicago AccuWeather: Patchy fog, drizzle Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Patchy fog with drizzle Monday and falling temperatures. Highs in the upper 40s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Patchy fog with drizzle. High: 49, Low: 20: Cold, clearing. High: 27, Low: 13: Flurries early, cold. High: 22, Low: 14: Not as cold: 38, Low: 32: Thin overcast. High: 42, Low: 34: Light rain. High: 43, Low: 31: Light snow late. High: 36, Low: 29