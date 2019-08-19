Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Patchy fog, isolated shower or storm possible

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Patchy fog and an isolated shower or storm overnight Monday into Tuesday. Lows around 70.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, humid, brief strong storms possible. High: 85, Low: 70

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High: 81, Low: 63

Thursday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 77, Low: 62

Friday: Sunny and quiet. High: 75, Low: 60

Saturday: Sunny and nice. High: 77, Low: 62

Sunday: Mostly sunny and looking good. High: 82, Low: 64

Monday: Partly cloudy, showers and storms. High: 83, Low: 67



