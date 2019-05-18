Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Patchy fog, isolated storms overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Patchy fog with isolated showers and storms Friday night. Lows near 50.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, warm, scattered storms at night. High: 83, Low: 61

Sunday: Windy, with strong to severe storms possible. High: 73, Low: 47

Monday: Cool, dry and quiet. High: 60, Low: 43

Tuesday: Showers and storms late. High: 63, Low: 53

Wednesday: Breezy and mild. High: 78, Low: 59

Thursday: Mild with scattered storms. High: 76, Low: 56

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 79, Low: 61



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
