Chicago AccuWeather: Patchy fog, then plenty of sunshine on Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) --A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect Tuesday morning for parts of the Chicago area, with sunshine expected after the fog clears on Tuesday. Highs in the 70s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Tuesday: Patchy fog then plenty of sunshine. High: 78, Low: 57
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 80, Low: 60
Thursday: Mainly sunny. High: 82, Low: 61
Friday: Sunny and warmer. High: 83, Low: 63
Saturday: Sunny and warm. High: 84, Low: 64
Sunday: Sunny and warm. High: 85, Low: 64
Monday: Sunshine. High: 82, Low: 63
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.