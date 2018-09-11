WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Patchy fog, then plenty of sunshine on Tuesday

Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect Tuesday morning for parts of the Chicago area, with sunshine expected after the fog clears on Tuesday. Highs in the 70s.

Tuesday: Patchy fog then plenty of sunshine. High: 78, Low: 57

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 80, Low: 60

Thursday: Mainly sunny. High: 82, Low: 61

Friday: Sunny and warmer. High: 83, Low: 63

Saturday: Sunny and warm. High: 84, Low: 64

Sunday: Sunny and warm. High: 85, Low: 64

Monday: Sunshine. High: 82, Low: 63


