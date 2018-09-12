Chicago AccuWeather: Patchy fog, then plenty of sunshine Wednesday

Patchy fog, then plenty of sunshine Wednesday with highs reaching 80.Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with ourPatchy fog then sunshine. High: 80, Low: 60Mainly sunny. High: 82, Low: 61Sunny and warmer. High: 83, Low: 63Sunny and warm. High: 84, Low: 65Sunny and warm. High: 85, Low: 64Sunshine. High: 82, Low: 63Partly sunny with an isolated shower. High: 80, Low: 58