Chicago AccuWeather: Patchy fog, then plenty of sunshine Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Patchy fog, then plenty of sunshine Wednesday with highs reaching 80.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Wednesday: Patchy fog then sunshine. High: 80, Low: 60
Thursday: Mainly sunny. High: 82, Low: 61
Friday: Sunny and warmer. High: 83, Low: 63
Saturday: Sunny and warm. High: 84, Low: 65
Sunday: Sunny and warm. High: 85, Low: 64
Monday: Sunshine. High: 82, Low: 63
Tuesday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. High: 80, Low: 58
