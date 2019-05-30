Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Patchy fog Thursday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and patchy fog Thursday night, with temps in the 50s.

Friday: Sunny and dry. High: 82, Low: 62

Saturday: Few storms late in the day. High: 75, Low: 51

Sunday: Coo, sunny. High: 71, Low: 48

Monday: Nice. High: 70, Low: 52

Tuesday: Storms. High: 76, Low: 60

Wednesday: Scattered thunderstorms High: 78, Low: 62

Thursday: Storms. High: 73, Low: 55


