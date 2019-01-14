WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Patchy freezing drizzle could cause ice glaze

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Patchy freezing drizzle could cause ice glaze Monday night. Winter Weather Advisory from 6 p.m. Monday until 9 a.m. Tuesday. Lows in the 20s.

Tuesday: Freezing drizzle early and cloudy. High: 34, Low: 27

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 32, Low: 22

Thursday: Cloudy with snow to the south. High: 33, Low: 23

Friday: Mostly cloudy with snow late. High: 28, Low: 22

Saturday: Very cold with sticking snow. High: 26, Low: 9

Sunday: Windy, mostly cloudy with lake effect snow. High: 15, Low: 7

Monday: Sunny and cold. High: 20, Low: 8

