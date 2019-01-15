Chicago AccuWeather: Patchy, freezing drizzle

CHICAGO (WLS) --More patchy freezing drizzle Tuesday night. Lows in the mid-20s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and breezy. High: 31, Low: 24
Thursday: Cloudy with light snow. High: 33, Low: 23
Friday: Mostly cloudy with snow late. High: 28, Low: 22
Saturday: Very cold, windy and snowy. High: 26, Low: 9
Sunday: Windy, mostly cloudy with lake effect snow. High: 14, Low: 0
Monday: Sunny and cold. High: 13, Low: 10
Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered snow. High: 25, Low: 15
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.