Chicago AccuWeather: Patchy, freezing drizzle

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
More patchy freezing drizzle Tuesday night. Lows in the mid-20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and breezy. High: 31, Low: 24

Thursday: Cloudy with light snow. High: 33, Low: 23

Friday: Mostly cloudy with snow late. High: 28, Low: 22
Saturday: Very cold, windy and snowy. High: 26, Low: 9

Sunday: Windy, mostly cloudy with lake effect snow. High: 14, Low: 0

Monday: Sunny and cold. High: 13, Low: 10

Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered snow. High: 25, Low: 15

