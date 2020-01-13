Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Patchy light mix overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Patchy light mix overnight, mainly north. Lows in the mid 20s.

Monday: Slightly cloudy, mild. High: 39, Low: 29

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, drizzle. High: 47, Low: 24

Wednesday: Overcast with wintry mix turning to rain. High: 38, Low: 18

Thursday: Cold, dry. High: 31, Low: 19

Friday: Mostly cloudy, snow late. High: 33, Low: 29

Saturday: Wintry mix early. High: 35, Low: 0

Sunday: Deep freeze. High: 12, Low: -2



