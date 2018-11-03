WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Patchy light rain moves across area

EMBED </>More Videos

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Very windy with gusts between 30-40 mph on Sunday, rain mainly 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Sunday: Showers likely and breezy. High: 53, Low: 44

Monday: Mostly sunny . High: 53, Low: 46

Tuesday: Cloudy with rain likely with isolated thunderstorms. High: 54, Low: 36

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, windy and colder. High: 43, Low: 27

Thursday: Breezy and cold. High: 39, Low: 24

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain or snow possible. High: 38, Low: 26

Saturday: Flurries and sprinkles. High: 36, Low: 23


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Chicago weather: Cooler, wetter than average November expected
When will fall colors peak in the Chicago area?
Halloween Weather: Trick or Treat?
Hurricane Willa: Category 3 storm makes landfall on Mexico's Sinaloa coast
More Weather
Top Stories
Metra worker killed, another injured in explosion along Milwaukee District North line
Baby boy dies from child abuse in South Shore
Fast facts about daylight saving time
2 Girl Scouts among 3 killed in Wisconsin hit-and-run crash
Illinois early voting numbers surpass previous election totals; polls remain open this weekend
Father speaks at vigil for 3 sibling struck, killed at Ind. school bus stop
Volunteers pack thousands of holiday meal boxes
Macy's unveils window decorations, holds Great Tree Lighting
Show More
2 dead after Amazon building partially collapses in Baltimore
Victims and gunman in Tallahassee yoga studio shooting identified
Community rallies behind doughnut shop owner
Lazy dog refuses to get out of bed
More News