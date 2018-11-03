Chicago AccuWeather: Patchy light rain moves across area

CHICAGO (WLS) --Very windy with gusts between 30-40 mph on Sunday, rain mainly 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Sunday: Showers likely and breezy. High: 53, Low: 44
Monday: Mostly sunny . High: 53, Low: 46
Tuesday: Cloudy with rain likely with isolated thunderstorms. High: 54, Low: 36
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, windy and colder. High: 43, Low: 27
Thursday: Breezy and cold. High: 39, Low: 24
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain or snow possible. High: 38, Low: 26
Saturday: Flurries and sprinkles. High: 36, Low: 23
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.