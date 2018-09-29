WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Patchy light rain

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A few showers and big temperature range on Sunday with his in mid-60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. High: 65, Low: 56

Monday: Partly cloudy, warmer with rain to the north. High: 80, Low: 66

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain. High: 68, Low: 58

Wednesday: mostly sunny, warm and breezy. High: 80, Low: 63

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. High: 72, Low: 57

Friday: Cloudy to mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 74, Low: 55

Saturday: Storms at night. High: 82, Low: 62


