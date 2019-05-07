Chicago AccuWeather: Periods of rain, showers and storms late

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Periods of rain with showers and storms late Tuesday night. Lows in the 40s.
Wednesday: Morning rain, evening storms, warmer to the south. High: 66, Low: 64
Thursday: More showers and storms. High: 72, Low: 44
Friday: Mostly sunny, drying one. High: 57, Low: 43
Saturday: Sunny and quiet. High: 63, Low: 46
Sunday: Mostly sunny, some isolated showers. High: 62, Low: 46
Monday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 65, Low: 49
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain. High: 70, Low: 52
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
