Chicago AccuWeather: Periods of rain Sunday, snow possible

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Periods of rain Sunday, with snow potentially mixing in. Highs in the low 50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and rainy at times. High: 53, Low: 36

Monday: Mainly dry, chilly. High: 52, Low: 35

Tuesday: Sunny, slightly warmer but cool for May. High: 59, Low: 39

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers. High: 60, Low: 51

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. High: 72, Low: 53

Friday: Morning rain. High: 68, Low: 50

Saturday: Few showers. High: 64, Low: 54


