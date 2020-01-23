CHICAGO (WLS) -- Overcast with periods of snow Thursday. Accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid-30s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Thursday: Cloudy with 1 to 2 inches of wet snow. High: 36, Low: 32
Friday: Overcast with periods of rain/snow. High: 37, Low: 31
Saturday: Overcast with wet snow and drizzle. High: 35, Low: 32
Sunday: Mostly sunny, mainly dry. High: 38, Low: 24
Monday: Partly cloudy, slightly colder. High: 33, Low: 25
Tuesday: Overcast and dry. High: 40, Low: 28
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix late. High: 37, Low: 32
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Chicago AccuWeather: Periods of snow, accumulations of 1 to 2 inches Thursday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News