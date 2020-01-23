Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Periods of snow, accumulations of 1 to 2 inches Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Overcast with periods of snow Thursday. Accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid-30s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Cloudy with 1 to 2 inches of wet snow. High: 36, Low: 32

Friday: Overcast with periods of rain/snow. High: 37, Low: 31

Saturday: Overcast with wet snow and drizzle. High: 35, Low: 32

Sunday: Mostly sunny, mainly dry. High: 38, Low: 24

Monday: Partly cloudy, slightly colder. High: 33, Low: 25

Tuesday: Overcast and dry. High: 40, Low: 28

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix late. High: 37, Low: 32



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
