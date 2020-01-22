Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Periods of snow, mainly late, Wednesday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Overcast with periods of snow, mainly late, Wednesday night. Lows in the mid- to upper-20s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Cloudy with 1 to 2 inches of wet snow. High: 36, Low: 32

Friday: Overcast with periods of rain/snow. High: 37, Low: 31

Saturday: Overcast with wet snow and drizzle. High: 35, Low: 32

Sunday: Mostly sunny, mainly dry. High: 38, Low: 24

Monday: Partly cloudy, slightly colder. High: 33, Low: 25

Tuesday: Overcast and dry. High: 40, Low: 28

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix late. High: 37, Low: 32



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Snow starts tonight, several inches possible by Saturday
Juice WRLD cause of death released by medical examiner
Marni Yang's lawyers question former Bear Shaun Gayle's alibi in pregnant girlfriend's murder
3 shot, 1 fatally, in West Garfield Park: CPD
Toddler critically injured in Chatham fire
CPD used bogus search warrants to illegally enter homes, lawsuits claim
Medical marijuana applications spike following legalization
Show More
Rescue dog suffers seizure after stepping on live wire in Lincoln Park
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial opening arguments underway
Automatic voter registration glitch puts heat on Secretary of State's Office
District rejects teacher's claim maternity leave was denied due to summer birth
Fines range up to $500 for Chicagoans who don't shovel
More TOP STORIES News