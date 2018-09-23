WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Pleasant and sunny

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the AccuWeather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Temperatures in the upper 60s by the lake on Sunday, but in low 70s throughout the area.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Sunday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 72, Low: 56

Monday: Mostly sunny with showers later. High: 74, Low: 60

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers. High: 75, Low: 56

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 67, Low: 51

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower. High: 66, Low: 50

Friday: Mostly cloudy with some showers early. High: 63, Low: 49

Saturday: A few showers. High: 66, Low: 53

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Florence update: Florence floods prompt new evacuations
Florence update: South Carolina could get more record flooding
Hurricane Florence now blamed for 31 deaths in NC
Florence flooding kills 3.4 million poultry, 5,500 hogs
More Weather
Top Stories
Baby boy dead after West Englewood house fire
Van crashes into Harvey firehouse
Kavanaugh's accuser accepts request to speak to Judiciary Committee next week, lawyers say
Driver swerves into building after shots fired on Near North Side
Woman, 24, holding toddler among 3 shot in Englewood
Avondale pastor who burned LGBTQ banner ousted
Mosquitoes force suspect to surrender in Wisconsin
Dog deaths at Petsmart after grooming documented, but link uncertain
Show More
Manteconcha, the new and trendy 'pan dulce'
'Back 2 School Illinois' provides free school supplies
Uno, beagle who wowed Westminster, dies at 13
Man taped himself sexually abusing child in Mount Prospect
CFD prepares for Van Dyke trial verdict
More News