Chicago AccuWeather: Pleasant, mostly clear skies overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pleasant temperatures with mostly clear skies Friday evening. Lows near 70.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Hot with a chance of isolated storms. High: 90, Low: 68Humid, few storms. High: 87, Low: 71: Sunny and humid. High: 93, Low: 72: Hot and humid. High: 91, Low: 71: Hot with isolated storms possible. High: 88, Low: 72Hot and humid with scattered storms. High: 90, Low: 73: Humid with possible scattered storms. High: 94, Low: 74