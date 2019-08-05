Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Pleasant, mostly clear skies overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pleasant, mostly clear skies overnight. Lows in the mid-60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday Sunny with stray storms. High: 85, Low: 65

Monday: Hot and more humid. High: 88, Low: 71

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 66

Wednesday: Sunny and warm. High: 88, Low: 69

Thursday: More humid. High: 87, Low: 68

Friday: Temperatures near 80 by the lake. High: 86, Low: 67

Saturday: Sunny with a nice breeze by the lake. High: 85, Low: 65


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
