Chicago AccuWeather: Pleasant temperatures with chance of stray showers overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pleasant temperatures with a chance of stray showers Saturday evening. Highs in the mid-60s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Partly cloudy, a few showers possible later in the day. High: 65, Low: 45: Sunny and very nice, cooler by the lake. High: 64, Low: 52: Showers and storms. High: 65, Low: 44: Partly cloudy, windy and chilly. High: 53, Low: 40: Sunny and quiet. High: 55, Low: 43: Mostly cloudy, chilly, rainy. High: 51, Low: 38: Mostly cloudy and cold. High: 48, Low: 35