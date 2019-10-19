Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Pleasant temperatures with chance of stray showers overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pleasant temperatures with a chance of stray showers Saturday evening. Highs in the mid-60s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, a few showers possible later in the day. High: 65, Low: 45

Sunday: Sunny and very nice, cooler by the lake. High: 64, Low: 52

Monday: Showers and storms. High: 65, Low: 44

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, windy and chilly. High: 53, Low: 40

Wednesday: Sunny and quiet. High: 55, Low: 43

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chilly, rainy. High: 51, Low: 38

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cold. High: 48, Low: 35



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTU, CPS negotiations continue on 3rd day of teachers strike
Man falls to his death from overhang at Starved Rock
Illinois stuns No. 6 Wisconsin on last-second field goal
River North restaurant owners offer reward for stolen dog
Samsung confirms major security flaw with fingerprint scanner on Galaxy S10
'Hero' coach disarms student with loaded shotgun: VIDEO
Former teacher sentenced to 112 years for sexually assaulting child
Show More
What's next after key Brexit vote is delayed
New video in abduction of 3-year-old from birthday party
Lightfoot says Supt. Johnson had 'a couple of drinks' before medical episode
Car wash doubles as haunted house to offer clean, scary fun
Thieves break car windows in Lincoln Park: police
More TOP STORIES News