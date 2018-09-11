WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Plenty of sunshine on Tuesday

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Plenty of sunshine and warmer for the Chicago area Tuesday. Highs in the 70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Plenty of sunshine. High: 78, Low: 57

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 80, Low: 60

Thursday: Mainly sunny. High: 82, Low: 61

Friday: Sunny and warmer. High: 83, Low: 63

Saturday: Sunny and warm. High: 84, Low: 64

Sunday: Sunny and warm. High: 85, Low: 64

Monday: Sunshine. High: 82, Low: 63


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
