Chicago AccuWeather: Plenty of sunshine Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Plenty of sunshine Sunday. Highs in the upper-70s.

Sunday: Sunny and warm. High: 75, Low: 54

Monday: Partly cloudy with a few showers late. High: 76, Low: 57

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, cooler with early rain. High: 60, Low: 37

Wednesday: Near 60 by the lake. High: 61, Low: 41

Thursday: Late day storms. High: 72, Low: 43

Friday: Mostly sunny and nice. High: 68, Low: 44

Saturday Evening showers. High: 67, Low: 53



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
