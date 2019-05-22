Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Possible severe thunderstorms Wednesday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Strong to severe storms Wednesday night between 7PM and 3AM. Highs in the low 60s.

Thursday: Warm with heavy rain ealier. High: 77, Low: 55

Friday: Warm with strong storms possible. High: 83, Low: 62

Saturday: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 80, Low: 54

Sunday: Partly cloudy, showers early. High: 72, Low: 50

Monday: Mostly sunny, scattered storms. High: 74, Low: 50

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, scattered storms. High: 70, Low: 48

Wednesday: Cool. High: 70, Low: 50


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
