Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Possible storms, periods of heavy rain Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Possible severe storms Monday, as well as periods of heavy rain and strong winds. Highs in the mid-70s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Storms, heavy rain. High: 75, Low: 66

Tuesday: Clouds clearing. High: 80, Low: 60

Wednesday: Sunny and nice. High: 76, Low: 58

Thursday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 79, Low: 64

Friday: Stray showers. High: 77, Low: 59

Saturday: Morning showers. High: 71, Low: 58

Sunday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 74, Low: 59



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 men drown in Lake Michigan over weekend
Husband of Dolton mother shot while driving with kids remembers wife's generosity
1 dead, 1 injured after East Garfield Park shooting, police say
Man's body pulled from lagoon after trying to save dog
2 killed, including 13-year-old girl, in crash
Armed robberies reported in Chatham, police say
Chicago nun honored for work caring for people with disabilities
Show More
Man charged with murder in shooting of ISP trooper
Louisiana farmer brings home five-legged calf
Illinois lawmakers weigh in on Joe Walsh challenging Trump in GOP primary
Teen killed, 3 wounded in Chatham shooting: police
Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra train in Des Plaines
More TOP STORIES News