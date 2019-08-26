Chicago AccuWeather: Possible storms, periods of heavy rain Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Possible severe storms Monday, as well as periods of heavy rain and strong winds. Highs in the mid-70s.
Monday: Storms, heavy rain. High: 75, Low: 66
Tuesday: Clouds clearing. High: 80, Low: 60
Wednesday: Sunny and nice. High: 76, Low: 58
Thursday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 79, Low: 64
Friday: Stray showers. High: 77, Low: 59
Saturday: Morning showers. High: 71, Low: 58
Sunday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 74, Low: 59
