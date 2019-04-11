Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Potential for strong storms Thursday evening

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Windy with strong severe storms and turning colder Thursday evening. Lows in the lower-40's.

Friday: Windy and chilly. High: 52, Low: 36

Saturday Dry. High: 54, Low: 36

Sunday: Windy with rain/snow mix. High: 39, Low: 34

Monday: Cool. High: 50, Low: 38

Tuesday: Light rain. High: 59, Low: 49

Wednesday: Windy with showers and storms. High: 60, Low: 50

Thursday: Cold and rainy. High: 48, Low: 39



