Chicago AccuWeather: Potentially record cold Tuesday, with frigid wind chills

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and potentially record cold Tuesday, with even colder wind chills. Highs around 20.

Tuesday: Sunny, very cold. High: 21, Low: 9

Wednesday: Cloudy with snow late. High: 29, Low: 21

Thursday: Mostly sunny and still cold. High: 32, Low: 18

Friday: Sunny, a little warmer. High: 35, Low: 24

Saturday: Sunny and quiet. High: 37, Low: 27

Sunday: Cloudy but dry. High: 40, Low: 30

Monday: Mostly cloudy with drizzle. High: 42, Low: 35



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
