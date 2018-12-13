Chicago AccuWeather: Rain and drizzle

Rainy and drizzly Thursday evening with lows in the 30s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with ourLight rain in the morning. High: 42, Low: 32Mostly sunny and cooler by the lake. High: 46, Low: 29Sunny and mild. High: 49, Low: 27Mostly sunny and a little colder. High: 37, Low: 25Becoming cloudier through the day. High: 38, Low: 28Mostly cloudy and breezy. High: 43, Low: 34Mostly cloudy with scattered rain. High: 40, Low: 28