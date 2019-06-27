Chicago AccuWeather: Rain and storms, possibility of severe weather

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rain and storms Thursday night, some of which could be severe. Lows in the upper-60s to low-70s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Hot, sunny with isolated storms. High: 91, Low: 70Mostly sunny, isolated storms. High: 88, Low: 71Hot and humid with rain possible. High: 90, Low: 72: Mostly sunny, hot, storms to the north. High: 90, Low: 71: Mostly sunny, isolated storm possible. High: 85, Low: 70: Partly cloudy with a few storms. High: 84, Low: 70: Partly sunny, mainly dry for the 4th of July. High: 81, Low: 70