Chicago AccuWeather: Rain and storms, possibility of severe weather

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rain and storms Thursday night, some of which could be severe. Lows in the upper-60s to low-70s.

Friday: Hot, sunny with isolated storms. High: 91, Low: 70

Saturday: Mostly sunny, isolated storms. High: 88, Low: 71

Sunday Hot and humid with rain possible. High: 90, Low: 72

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot, storms to the north. High: 90, Low: 71

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, isolated storm possible. High: 85, Low: 70

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a few storms. High: 84, Low: 70

Thursday: Partly sunny, mainly dry for the 4th of July. High: 81, Low: 70


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
