CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rain is expected to arrive overnight and it may start as snow. Lows in the mid 30s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Saturday: Windy, rainy at times. High: 40, Low: 38
Sunday: Scattered rain to potential snow showers. High: 39, Low: 29
Monday: Mostly clear, lake effect snow possible. High: 37, Low: 27
Tuesday: Drizzle, flurries. High: 41, Low: 29
Wednesday: Quiet. High: 40, Low: 29
Thursday: Dry. High: 41, Low: 30
Friday: Chilly. High: 38, Low: 29
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Chicago AccuWeather: Rain arrives overnight, may start as snow
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More