Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Rain continues, becoming windy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Continuing rain and becoming windy Wednesday night. Lows in the mid- to low-40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Cloudy, with lingering rain early. High: 56, Low: 42

Friday: Sunny and dry, cooler by the lake. High: 63, Low: 46

Saturday: Sunny, warm with evening sprinkles. High: 74, Low: 55

Sunday: Sunny, pleasant, light rain to the south. High: 68, Low: 42

Monday: Sunny, cooler and dry. High: 56, Low: 39

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers late. High: 62, Low: 46

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, periods of rain. High: 56, Low: 45



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
