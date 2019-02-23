WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Rain continues with strong winds expected

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Temperatures will rise overnight though it will become very windy. Showers and thunderstorms overnight turning to snow showers in the morning.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.


Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Cloudy with rain at times. High: 47, Low: 32

Sunday: Cloudy with light snow. High: 35, Low: 10

Monday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 21, Low: 11

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 25, Low: 22

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with light snow. High: 27, Low: 20

Thursday: Sunny and dry. High: 29, Low: 26

Friday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 28, Low: 21

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Submit a drawing to the Weather Sketchers Club
Rare snowfall seen in cities across Southern California
Chicago Weather: Slip and falls on the rise due to icy conditions
Why is it so quiet after a snowfall?
More Weather
Top Stories
R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse, bond set at $1 million
R. Kelly looking at jail without bond, life in prison if convicted
Human remains found after cargo plane crash in Chambers Co.
Church leaders ask for forgiveness as 3rd day of Vatican abuse summit focuses on transparency
Downers Grove North student taken off life support; driver charged with DUI
Final 2 Aurora shooting victims laid to rest
Barack Obama's '44' jacket wins over the internet
Dance marathon raises money for Lurie Children's Hospital
Show More
Walmart to host baby gear event to help new, expecting parents
Former Catholic priest faces new charges after abusing boys in Illinois, Missouri and California
At least 4 injured in mutli-vehicle rollover crash on South Halsted
Looking back on the history of the Bud Billiken Parade
Weekend Watch: A close look at the candidates for Chicago Mayor
More News