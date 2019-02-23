Chicago AccuWeather: Rain continues with strong winds expected

CHICAGO (WLS) --Temperatures will rise overnight though it will become very windy. Showers and thunderstorms overnight turning to snow showers in the morning.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Saturday: Cloudy with rain at times. High: 47, Low: 32
Sunday: Cloudy with light snow. High: 35, Low: 10
Monday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 21, Low: 11
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 25, Low: 22
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with light snow. High: 27, Low: 20
Thursday: Sunny and dry. High: 29, Low: 26
Friday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 28, Low: 21
