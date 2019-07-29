Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Rain ending early, then partly cloudy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with rain ending early in the evening. Lows in the 60s.

Tuesday: Mild and cooler by the lake. High: 78 Low: 60

Wednesday: Sunny and mild. High: 77, Low: 57

Thursday: Sunny, slightly warmer. High: 81, Low: 61

Friday: Sunny and near 80 by the lake. High: 84, Low: 62

Saturday: Sunny and warm. High: 86, Low: 64

Sunday Sunny and very warm. High: 88, Low: 65

Monday: Hot, hazy and still dry. High: 90, Low: 67


