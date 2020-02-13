Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Rain ends, patchy fog overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rain ends overnight with patchy fog possible. Lows in the low 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, slightly cooler. High: 36, Low: 17

Wednesday: Sunny and cold. High: 26, Low: 9

Thursday: Sunny and cold. High: 24, Low: 15

Friday: Sunny and warming up. High: 38, Low: 25

Saturday: Mild, still dry. High: 47, Low: 30

Sunday: Mild, warm temperatures by the lake. High: 49, Low: 34

Monday: Cloudy with scattered rain and snow mix. High: 37, Low: 30



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
