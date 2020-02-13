Chicago AccuWeather: Rain ends Saturday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rain ends, north to south, Saturday night. Lows in the low 40s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 59, Low: 32: Sunny with showers late. High: 60, Low: 41: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. High: 64, Low: 53: Rain lingers. High: 59, Low: 40: Chilly, showers. High: 57, Low: 38: Sunny and nice. High: 66, Low: 39: Sunny, warm. High: 74, Low: 55