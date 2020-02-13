Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Rain ends Saturday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rain ends, north to south, Saturday night. Lows in the low 40s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 59, Low: 32

Monday: Sunny with showers late. High: 60, Low: 41

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. High: 64, Low: 53

Wednesday: Rain lingers. High: 59, Low: 40

Thursday: Chilly, showers. High: 57, Low: 38

Friday: Sunny and nice. High: 66, Low: 39

Saturday: Sunny, warm. High: 74, Low: 55



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois' COVID-19 cases top 40K
Downstate Ill. rep. sues Pritzker for stay-at-home order
St. Charles' Smithfield Foods plant suspends operations
Chicago mother survives COVID-19 after being hospitalized for a month
LIVE: Carole King, Smokey Robinson and others perform
Driver wearing N95 mask passed out, crashed, police say
Bishop Ford reopened after fuel spill from crashed semi
Show More
Incoming college students consider gap year during COVID-19 crisis
Chicago cloth mask drive gets underway ahead of new order
CTA to pay $3M to man who lost leg after being hit by bus
Doctors report 'COVID toes' on some coronavirus patients
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
More TOP STORIES News