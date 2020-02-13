Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Rain ends, still chilly

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rain ends but skies stay mostly cloudy Tuesday night. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, mainly dry. High: 60, Low: 43

Thursday: Sunny, nice. High: 63, Low: 38

Friday: Chilly with sprinkles and flurries. High: 47, Low: 30

Saturday: Sunny, morning frost. High: 53, Low: 37

Sunday: Partly cloudy with showers at night. High: 57, Low: 39

Monday: Partly cloudy, light rain early. High: 53, Low: 37

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, still chilly. High: 52, Low: 32


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker reveals 'Restore Illinois' plan to reopen state
Girl, 3, and grandmother attacked by pit bull while walking in Markham
Cicero nursing home to be inspected by IDPH as part of COVID-19 lawsuit
CPS alters grading policy for e-learning, students still feel penalized
Elmhurst COVID-19 patient released after 44 days in hospital
Schererville teachers help protect first responders
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Show More
United Airlines plans to cut 3,400 positions by October
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Giving Tuesday: Non-profits hit hard by coronavirus hope people will donate
New food distributions for communities hit hard by COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News