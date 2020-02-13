Chicago AccuWeather: Rain ends, still chilly

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rain ends but skies stay mostly cloudy Tuesday night. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, mainly dry. High: 60, Low: 43
Thursday: Sunny, nice. High: 63, Low: 38
Friday: Chilly with sprinkles and flurries. High: 47, Low: 30
Saturday: Sunny, morning frost. High: 53, Low: 37
Sunday: Partly cloudy with showers at night. High: 57, Low: 39
Monday: Partly cloudy, light rain early. High: 53, Low: 37
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, still chilly. High: 52, Low: 32
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News