Chicago AccuWeather: Rain expected tonight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rain moving in Friday night, moderate at times. Temperatures in the mid-30s to upper-40s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain by evening. High: 48, Low: 36

Saturday Mostly cloudy with rain south ending early. High: 44, Low: 25

Sunday: Mostly sunny and chilly. High: 43, Low: 30

Monday: Plenty of sunshine and not as chilly. High: 51, Low: 36

Tuesday: Morning clouds and then partial clearing and breezy. High: 58, Low: 39

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer . High: 61, Low: 45

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and mild with a brief shower. Turning colder. High: 60, Low: 40



