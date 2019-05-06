Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Rain, falling temperatures Monday

EMBED <>More Videos

Watch the ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Showers, storms expected Monday. Highs could reach the mid-70s but temperatures will fall rapidly Monday night.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Few showers, storms. High: 68, Low: 42

Tuesday: Chilly, showers end early. High: 54, Low: 44

Wednesday: 40s in the north and 70s south with showers. High: 58, Low: 56

Thursday: Few strong storms. High: 75, Low: 45

Friday: Cooler and dry. High: 56, Low: 37

Saturday: Still cool. High: 61, Low: 44

Sunday: Sunny and warmer. High: 69, Low: 46


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd body found at site of Waukegan explosion; 1 still missing
$18K added to reward for info on missing postal worker's whereabouts
At least 40 killed after plane makes fiery landing in Moscow
Ramadan 2019: What you need to know about the Islamic holy month
Child dies after pulled from burning car in Queens; man taken into custody
Burial company helped fulfill one of Luke Perry's final wishes
Parents lose custody of son after discontinuing chemo
Show More
This Kentucky Derby interference rule disqualified Maximum Security
Uber and Lyft drivers plan strikes in major cities to protest pay
10-year-old boy fatally shot by 12-year-old sibling
2 million pounds of PF Chang frozen dinners recalled
Quick tip: How to lessen wallet woes for wedding guests
More TOP STORIES News