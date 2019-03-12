Chicago AccuWeather: Rain showers, isolated thunder Tuesday night

Weather

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and warming up Tuesday with highs reaching 50.

Wednesday: Cloudy, morning rain. High: 59, Low: 54

Thursday: Windy, isolated storms. High: 67, Low: 40

Friday: Windy, cloudy with sprinkles, flurries. High: 41, Low: 27

Saturday: Dry and chilly. High: 39, Low: 27

Sunday: Not as chilly but dry. High: 45, Low: 25

Monday: Quiet. High: 42, Low: 29

Tuesday: Little warmer: 46, Low: 32



