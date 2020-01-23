Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Rain, snow continue, but not much sticks

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rain and snow continue, but not much will stick. Lows in the mid-30s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Rain and snow continue. High: 36, Low: 31

Saturday: Cloudy, but wet snow ends in the morning. High: 35, Low: 32

Sunday: Partly sunny, flurries in Indiana. High: 37, Low: 27

Monday: Cloudy and quiet. High: 33, Low: 25

Tuesday: Cloudy, mild. High: 35, Low: 28

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with light wintry mix. High: 35, Low: 32

Thursday: Partly cloudy, a little warmer. High: 37, Low: 30



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thieves steal $52K from Fashion Outlets of Chicago store in Rosemont
Red Line armed robberies target young people during daytime commutes
Chicago Weather: Periods of snow, rain expected to continue into Saturday
LIVE: Impeachment trial of President Donald Trump
Teen, baby missing from Crown Point, may be in danger: police
Arrest made in Red Line sex abuse, robbery case
Honor guard created in memory of nurse fatally shot in Little Village
Show More
Thieves scan credit card info from inside woman's purse
Pilsen's popularity pressures families to move
Thieves grab up to $10K in iPhones from Oak Brook Apple Store: police
U.S. Census hiring thousands in Chicago area, hosts information session in Schaumburg
Space heater causes Burnside fire that seriously injures toddler, elderly man: CPD
More TOP STORIES News