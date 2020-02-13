Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Rain/snow mix overnight, blustery and turning colder

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rain/snow mix overnight, blustery and turning colder. Lows near 30.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Friday: Cloudy and windy. High: 39, Low: 26

Saturday: Sunny and nice. High: 54, Low: 39

Sunday: Some clouds, mild and windy. High: 62, Low: 50

Monday: Rainy. High: 55, Low: 34

Tuesday: Cloudy and cooler. High: 48, Low: 32

Wednesday: Chance of rain. High: 49, Low: 29

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. High: 44, Low: 27




