Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Rain/snow mix turning to snow, windy and cold Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Morning rain/snow mix will turn to snow, plus high winds bring lakeshore flooding Thursday. Highs in the 30s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Cold with a snow mix early. High: 39, Low: 24

Friday: Cold but sunny. High: 38, Low: 30

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with flurries, drizzle. High: 37, Low: 27

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High: 42, Low: 35

Monday: Mostly sunny, a little warmer. High: 49, Low: 37

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with drizzle, showers. High: 46, Low: 28

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, rainy. High: 45, Low: 32



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTU has 'tentative agreement' with CPS, but no 'return to work' agreement; no school Thursday
Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for most of Chicago area
Halloween trick-or-treating postponed in some suburbs
St. Charles North football home after weeks in hospital for brain injury
New video of Mexican gun battle during El Chapo son raid
Administrative shake-up at Lake Park High School follows claims against volunteer football coach
Alex Trebek releases cancer PSA: 'I wish I had known sooner'
Show More
World Series 2019: Nationals win 1st championship in Game 7
Peter Luger responds to NY Times' zero-star review
Video of fat cat's lazy workout routine goes viral
Dashcam video shows start of Getty Fire
Kamala Harris campaign cuts headquarters staff, moves some to Iowa
More TOP STORIES News