Chicago AccuWeather: Rain transitioning to snow Friday evening

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rain and snow continue. Highs in the mid-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Rain and snow continue. High: 36, Low: 31

Saturday: Accuweather Alert Day. Steady snow in morning. High: 35, Low: 32

Sunday: Partly sunny, flurries in Indiana. High: 37, Low: 27

Monday: Cloudy and quiet. High: 33, Low: 25

Tuesday: Cloudy, mild. High: 35, Low: 28

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with light wintry mix. High: 35, Low: 32

Thursday: Partly cloudy, a little warmer. High: 37, Low: 30



